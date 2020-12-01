SP arm eyes shared living space

“We will start co-living and student housing projects in a measured but serious manner as an offshoot of our projects. Over the next decade, we see a huge potential because of the demographics, increased work from home and rising spend on education, and there are not many organized players. In the mid-to-long term, it has to be rolled out as a separate business, and partnered with an investor to scale up," Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, chief executive of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said in an interview.