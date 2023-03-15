S&P downgrades First Republic's rating on deposit outflows risk; stock dips 16%4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- The rating agency has placed the First Republic on ‘CreditWatch with negative implications.’
- In its rationale report, S&P said, ‘we believe the risk of deposit outflows is elevated at First Republic--despite actions by federal regulators.’
Following the liquidity concerns in US banks, S&P Global Rating downgraded its long-term issuer credit rating on First Republic Bank to 'BB+' from 'A-'. The rating agency also trimmed its senior unsecured issue rating to 'BB+' and the subordinated and preferred stock issue ratings to 'BB-', and 'B', respectively. Further, it has placed the First Republic on "CreditWatch with negative implications." The main concern in the First Republic would be the risk of deposit outflows.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×