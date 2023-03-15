S&P downgrades First Republic's rating on deposit outflows risk; stock dips 16%

Following the liquidity concerns in US banks, S&P Global Rating downgraded its long-term issuer credit rating on First Republic Bank to 'BB+' from 'A-'. The rating agency also trimmed its senior unsecured issue rating to 'BB+' and the subordinated and preferred stock issue ratings to 'BB-', and 'B', respectively. Further, it has placed the First Republic on "CreditWatch with negative implications." The main concern in the First Republic would be the risk of deposit outflows.

