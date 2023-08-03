S&P downgrades Vedanta, Indian arm's stock nosedives after promoter pares stake2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Shares of Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, dropped 9% in intraday trading after S&P downgraded the credit outlook of Vedanta Resources due to increased funding risks
Mumbai: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd’s shares plunged 9% in intraday trade to ₹247.60 apiece on exchanges on Thursday after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the parent firm Vedanta Resources Ltd’s credit outlook from stable to negative on Thursday when Twin Star Holdings Ltd., promoter of Vedanta, sold 15.4 crore shares in the company worth ₹3,983.1 crore to raise funds for repaying dues.