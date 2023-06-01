S&P Global affirms Reliance Industries' ‘BBB+’ rating, outlook stable; details here3 min read 01 Jun 2023, 01:10 PM IST
S&P Global said Reliance Industries' operating performance will likely remain resilient over the next two years. The India-based company's growing presence in the digital and retail segments will temper softer earnings in the energy business.
S&P Global affirmed the ‘BBB+’ rating on Reliance Industries with a stable outlook on Thursday (June 1) as the rating agency remains positive about the growth prospects of the company.
