Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
S&P Global downgrades Vedanta Resources to CCC from B-, second rating cut this week after Moody's

 Nikita Prasad

S&P Global has downgraded the rating of the natural resources company on potential bond extensions and has also placed it under ‘credit watch’.

On Friday, shares of Vedanta rallied over 7 per cent to settled 6.84 per cent higher at ₹222.50 apiece on the BSE. (Image: Reuters)Premium
S&P Global Ratings has become the latest global ratings agency to downgrade Vedanta Ltd's UK-based parent Vedanta Resources to "CCC" from "B-" on Friday, September 29. S&P Global has downgraded the rating of the natural resources company on potential bond extensions and has also placed it under ‘credit watch’. The S&P rating cut is the second in one week and comes after Moody's Investors Services downgraded Vedanta Resources' corporate family rating (CFR) from Caa1 to Caa2 over elevated risks of debt restructuring on Wedneday.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 09:10 PM IST
