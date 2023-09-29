S&P Global Ratings has become the latest global ratings agency to downgrade Vedanta Ltd's UK-based parent Vedanta Resources to "CCC" from "B-" on Friday, September 29. S&P Global has downgraded the rating of the natural resources company on potential bond extensions and has also placed it under ‘credit watch’. The S&P rating cut is the second in one week and comes after Moody's Investors Services downgraded Vedanta Resources' corporate family rating (CFR) from Caa1 to Caa2 over elevated risks of debt restructuring on Wedneday.
