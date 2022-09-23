After a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute on the basis of gender parity in experience and representation across levels for creating a Great Place to Work For All, S&P Global is ranked in the top 50 best workplaces for women in 2022. S&P Global, a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets is ranked among the top 50 for the second consecutive year.

Staffing and Consulting company SSi People topped the list of the top 50 best workplaces for women in 2022.

"Receiving this national recognition validates our efforts and initiatives to create a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive culture. Our DEI commitment is focused on ensuring that our people are empowered to bring their whole selves to work, and we continuously strive to better reflect and serve the communities in which we live and work, and advocate for greater opportunity for all," said Nilam Patel, Head of India Operations, S&P Global.

The company has launched new targeted initiatives and employee benefits to support and empower its employees at all stages of their professional and personal development, including:

1. "Re-Start" Returnship program for women professionals who took a career break and want to return to work in the corporate world.

2. Exclusive Hiring Drives - for women candidates on International Women's Day, and for technology hires through collaboration with our in-house "Women in Technology" networking group.

3. Our Women's Initiative for Networking and Success people resource group launched a speed mentoring initiative to provide networking opportunities for women team members to have focused career growth guidance conversations.

4. Attendance at the Grace Hopper and IT Pro Day celebrations to promote and advance representation opportunities for women in technology through learning sessions.

5. Maternity Management Program - Designed with a design thinking approach and various focused group discussions with female team members to understand requirements and provide a one-stop shop solution, this program not only guides female colleagues with benefits they can take advantage of during their motherhood phase but also serves as a quick reference guide for people managers to advise them on their career prospects and support that they can provide.

S&P was also ranked 67 among the top 100 India's best companies to work for 2022 by the Great Place to Work Institute earlier this year. The company is achieving certifications for its work culture for the last four years. It was ranked 77 last year among the Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For 2022, it also won India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness in 2020 and India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis in 2021.

For this year, the list was topped by IT company Cisco Systems India Private Limited while Aye Finance P Limited and Ford Motor Pvt. Ltd were at second and third rank. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was ranked seventh in the list while Tata Steel ranked 28th.

The company provides critical information to governments, businesses and individuals with the data, expertise and connection in order to facilitate them to make sound decisions. It promises to unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world by assisting its customers in assessing new investments and guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains.

It provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets to many global companies.