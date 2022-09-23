S&P Global is one of India's top 50 best workplaces for women in 20223 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 09:05 PM IST
Great Place to Work Institute has ranked S&P Global as one of India's best workplaces for women 2022
After a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute on the basis of gender parity in experience and representation across levels for creating a Great Place to Work For All, S&P Global is ranked in the top 50 best workplaces for women in 2022. S&P Global, a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets is ranked among the top 50 for the second consecutive year.