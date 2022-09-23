S&P Global is one of India's top 50 best workplaces for women in 2022

S&P was also ranked 67 among the top 100 India's best companies to work for 2022 by the Great Place to Work Institute earlier this year. The company is achieving certifications for its work culture for the last four years. It was ranked 77 last year among the Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For 2022, it also won India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness in 2020 and India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis in 2021.