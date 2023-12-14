S&P Global Ratings downgrades Vedanta Resources' rating to 'CC': All you need to know
S&P Global highlighted concerns regarding the significant upcoming debt maturities, estimated at approximately $4.5 billion by March 2025, coupled with restricted access to both internal cash flow and external financing.
S&P Global Ratings has revised Vedanta Resources' (VRL) rating downwards from 'CCC' to 'CC' due to worries over the extension of certain bond maturities, Reuters reported. London-based VRL is the parent of Indian miner Vedanta.
