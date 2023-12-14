S&P Global Ratings has revised Vedanta Resources' (VRL) rating downwards from 'CCC' to 'CC' due to worries over the extension of certain bond maturities, Reuters reported. London-based VRL is the parent of Indian miner Vedanta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision stemmed from the heightened "likelihood of a conventional default" in VRL's bonds, S&P Global said. It also highlighted concerns regarding the significant upcoming debt maturities, estimated at approximately $4.5 billion by March 2025, coupled with restricted access to both internal cash flow and external financing.

The S&P ratings downgrade comes amid a trend of downgrades for VRL by rating agencies, who have cited apprehensions about the firm's substantial outstanding debt amounting to $6.4 billion. The series of downgrades began in September when S&P initially downgraded VRL from 'B-' to 'CCC'. Since then, Moody's Investors Service has also lowered its rating on the miner's unsecured bonds and corporate family rating (CFR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the recent ratings downgrade came even as VRL disclosed securing a $1.25 billion loan from financial institutions, aiming for refinancing that includes a fresh credit facility.

VRL faces repayment deadline for bonds as follows: $1 billion of 13.875 percent bonds due in January, another $1 billion of 6.125 percent bonds coming due in August 2024, and $1.2 billion of 8.95 percent bonds maturing in March 2025.

Does VRL have a $3.8 billion debt restructuring on the cards? VRL has begun a major liability management initiative, aiming to restructure repayments of around $3.8 billion across bonds maturing in the next three years, as per an Economic Times report citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conglomerate is offering bondholders options to extend maturities and partially prepay three bonds as part of this exercise, sources said.

VRL in a statement said it will approach existing bondholders and seek their consent to extend the maturity profile of debts. This is expected to enable extensions in maturities, amendments in bond terms, and the pursuit of specific waivers, the Reuters report added.

To secure a $1.25 billion loan from a consortium led by Standard Chartered Bank and Cerberus Capital Management, VRL plans to pledge 13 percent of its stake in Vedanta, aiming to avert a default on $1 billion of bonds due in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said the primary objective of seeking bondholders' consent, is to extend the debt maturity profile and improve the capital structure – including amending covenants and seeking waivers to accommodate existing debt at a higher cost. The company currently borrows at 17-18 percent, compared to the initial bond rates of 6-13 percent.

Bondholders who provide consent before the December 27 cutoff for altering bond terms, will get a financial incentive of $20 per $1,000 of principal. VRL, Vedanta Resources Finance II, Twin Star Holdings, and Welter Trading have proposed restructuring four sets of bonds totaling $3.8 billion, with varying maturity dates from 2024 to 2026, the ET report added.

VRL holds a 68.11 percent stake in Vedanta and plans to divide its businesses, potentially creating five new listed companies, subject to shareholder and creditor approvals, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta, has undertaken several measures to alleviate the group's debt burden. These efforts included an unsuccessful bid to privatise the company in 2020 and a contentious deal involving Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta, purchasing some of the debt-heavy firm's zinc assets. In September, Vedanta also initiated a comprehensive restructuring, dividing the conglomerate spanning metals to oil into six distinct businesses.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.