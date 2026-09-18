SP Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry backs RBI move on Tata Sons, says listing can boost accountability

Shapoor Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision requiring Tata Sons to comply with regulations governing upper-layer non-bank financial companies (NBFC), PTI reported.

In a statement he said the move could mark a turning point for transparency and accountability at the Tata group's holding company.

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Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds about 18.4% of Tata Sons. He said the RBI decision had provided "full clarity" and that he looked forward to working constructively with Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts on the company's future.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the RBI's recent decision regarding Tata Sons? ⌵ The RBI has mandated that Tata Sons comply with regulations for upper-layer non-bank financial companies, which may include listing its shares on stock exchanges. 2 Why does Shapoor Mistry support the RBI's decision for Tata Sons? ⌵ Shapoor Mistry believes that the RBI's decision can enhance transparency and accountability within Tata Sons, marking a potential turning point for the company's governance. 3 How could Tata Sons' listing impact its governance structure? ⌵ Listing Tata Sons could dilute the majority stake held by Tata Trusts and provide more accountability to shareholders, as publicly traded companies are subject to stricter regulatory oversight. 4 What is Noel Tata's position regarding the potential listing of Tata Sons? ⌵ Noel Tata has expressed strong opposition to the listing, claiming it could damage the company's character and has suggested requesting more time from the RBI before proceeding. 5 Should Tata Sons move forward with the RBI's recommendation to list its shares? ⌵ This decision should be carefully considered, weighing the potential for increased accountability against the concerns raised by major stakeholders like Noel Tata and the implications for company governance.

The RBI had earlier rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company on September 11 and directed it to comply with the applicable regulatory framework.

The decision paves the way for the public listing of Tata Sons after years of efforts to retain its privately held status.

"This landmark decision should not be viewed as a victory of one stakeholder over another," Mistry said in a statement.

He said a Tata Sons listing could become a "bridge" between shareholders and the Tata Trusts, as well as between private ownership and public accountability.

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He added that greater public accountability should not come at the expense of the Tata group's philanthropic mission.

According to Mistry, a listed Tata Sons could provide greater visibility into the value of the holding company, strengthen governance and create a more durable flow of value towards the Tata Trusts' charitable activities.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.