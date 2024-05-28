SP group firm Goswami's high-yield debt sees ratings cut
Cerberus Capital, Varde Partners, Canyon Capital, Davidson Kempner, as well as existing lenders Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund and Ares SSG had subscribed to Goswami Infratech's ₹14,300 crore NCD issue last year
Financing plans of Shapoorji Pallonji group have received a setback with Care Ratings cutting the credit rating of group company Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd's (GIPL) non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Rating on these NCDs, issued last year, has been downgraded from Care BBB- to Care BB with negative outlook, Care Ratings said on 24 May.