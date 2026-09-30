Why the Mistrys want to unlock their family silver from Tata Sons

Mumbai: On 17 September, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata placed an unusual proposal before the Tata Sons board. It was an offer from his wife’s family. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, Mint reported, was willing to sell back up to three percentage points of its 18.37% stake in the Tata group holding company for about ₹25,000 crore. It was meant to stave off a listing of Tata Sons.
The plumbing was pure Tata. The proposed deal called for a selective capital reduction in two tranches over 18 months, and at a price arrived at by the income-tax department’s Rule 11UA, a framework to determine the fair market value of unquoted assets.
The arithmetic was brutal. About ₹25,000 crore for a roughly 3% stake values Tata Sons at about ₹8.3 trillion, and the SP Group’s Mistry family holding in the company at barely ₹1.5 trillion. According to Seema Srivatsava, senior analyst at SMC Global Securities, Tata Sons’ current valuation is estimated at ₹12–12.5 trillion. Some estimates peg the valuation at ₹9–12.5 trillion.
In September 2020, the Mistry family had asked for ₹1.78 trillion for their 18.37% stake in Tata Sons. Six years later, they were offering to sell for less.
The Tata Sons board heard the offer and went the other way. By a 4:1 vote, with Noel the lone dissenter, the board gave N. Chandrasekaran five more years and set the listing process in motion.
Six days earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had refused to let Tata Sons surrender its core investment company (CIC) registration and exit the upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) framework, which had been the one door out of a mandatory listing.
The day after the Tata Sons board meeting, Shapoor Mistry, the chairman of the 160-year-0ld SP group, changed his tune.
“With the RBI having rejected the application to surrender its registration and directing Tata Sons towards the necessary compliance at the earliest, the path forward is clear,” he said in a statement on 18 September. The listing, he added, “can become a bridge. A bridge between shareholders and Trusts, between private heritage and public accountability, between generations of stewardship”.
The SP group has argued for a listing in measured tones since 2025. But the two moves within 24 hours—a discounted exit offer one day and a full-throated IPO call the next—reveal a man in need of cash. They also reveal a family that has glimpsed, for the first time in decades, what its patience might be worth.
“Public markets have become the de facto yardstick for the value of an investment only in the last 15 years or so. Minority shareholders existed, and thrived, long before that,” said Ajay Garg, managing director of investment banking firm Equirus Capital.
“Many held on for generations, content with dividends and a place in the house, without ever needing a share price. So when a long-standing minority shareholder asks for a listing, it is rarely because they have suddenly fallen in love with the stock market,” he added. “More often than not, some exigency—a need for liquidity or a change in circumstances—forces the question. The listing then becomes the route, not the goal.”