Why the Mistrys want to unlock their family silver from Tata Sons

Mumbai: On 17 September, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata placed an unusual proposal before the Tata Sons board. It was an offer from his wife’s family. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, Mint reported, was willing to sell back up to three percentage points of its 18.37% stake in the Tata group holding company for about ₹25,000 crore. It was meant to stave off a listing of Tata Sons.
Mumbai: On 17 September, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata placed an unusual proposal before the Tata Sons board. It was an offer from his wife’s family. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, Mint reported, was willing to sell back up to three percentage points of its 18.37% stake in the Tata group holding company for about ₹25,000 crore. It was meant to stave off a listing of Tata Sons.
The plumbing was pure Tata. The proposed deal called for a selective capital reduction in two tranches over 18 months, and at a price arrived at by the income-tax department’s Rule 11UA, a framework to determine the fair market value of unquoted assets.
The plumbing was pure Tata. The proposed deal called for a selective capital reduction in two tranches over 18 months, and at a price arrived at by the income-tax department’s Rule 11UA, a framework to determine the fair market value of unquoted assets.
The arithmetic was brutal. About ₹25,000 crore for a roughly 3% stake values Tata Sons at about ₹8.3 trillion, and the SP Group’s Mistry family holding in the company at barely ₹1.5 trillion. According to Seema Srivatsava, senior analyst at SMC Global Securities, Tata Sons’ current valuation is estimated at ₹12–12.5 trillion. Some estimates peg the valuation at ₹9–12.5 trillion.
In September 2020, the Mistry family had asked for ₹1.78 trillion for their 18.37% stake in Tata Sons. Six years later, they were offering to sell for less.
The Tata Sons board heard the offer and went the other way. By a 4:1 vote, with Noel the lone dissenter, the board gave N. Chandrasekaran five more years and set the listing process in motion.
Six days earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had refused to let Tata Sons surrender its core investment company (CIC) registration and exit the upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) framework, which had been the one door out of a mandatory listing.
The day after the Tata Sons board meeting, Shapoor Mistry, the chairman of the 160-year-0ld SP group, changed his tune.
“With the RBI having rejected the application to surrender its registration and directing Tata Sons towards the necessary compliance at the earliest, the path forward is clear,” he said in a statement on 18 September. The listing, he added, “can become a bridge. A bridge between shareholders and Trusts, between private heritage and public accountability, between generations of stewardship”.
The SP group has argued for a listing in measured tones since 2025. But the two moves within 24 hours—a discounted exit offer one day and a full-throated IPO call the next—reveal a man in need of cash. They also reveal a family that has glimpsed, for the first time in decades, what its patience might be worth.
“Public markets have become the de facto yardstick for the value of an investment only in the last 15 years or so. Minority shareholders existed, and thrived, long before that,” said Ajay Garg, managing director of investment banking firm Equirus Capital.
“Many held on for generations, content with dividends and a place in the house, without ever needing a share price. So when a long-standing minority shareholder asks for a listing, it is rarely because they have suddenly fallen in love with the stock market,” he added. “More often than not, some exigency—a need for liquidity or a change in circumstances—forces the question. The listing then becomes the route, not the goal.”
The price of 18.95%
In July, the SP group closed one of India’s largest private-credit deals: ₹15,100 crore of three-year zero-coupon rupee bonds issued through Eqyizen Investment at a yield of 18.95%, plus $650 million of dollar bonds at 14.5%.
Global alternative investment firms Farallon Capital Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Cerberus Capital Management came in with debt financing under the deal. The collateral was the family silver: an exclusive pledge over Cyrus Investments’s 9.185% of Tata Sons, and a quarter of Afcons Infrastructure, the SP group’s engineering, procurement and construction company.
Eqyizen is the SP group’s special purpose vehicle for issuing bonds and raising structured debt from global investors. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment hold the Mistry family’s 18.37% stake in Tata Sons.
Zero-coupon debt is quiet but merciless. At a yield of 18.95%, ₹15,100 crore compounds to roughly ₹25,000 crore in three years. But the terms require the SP group to repay ₹3,500 crore by the end of September and about ₹13,500 crore within 24 months. According to a Moneycontrol report on 29 September, the SP group has repaid around ₹3,500 crore to its bondholders after a majority of its lenders agreed to extend fresh loans.
Industry estimates of group-wide debt run as high as ₹60,000 crore.
The SP group’s operating businesses cannot carry that load. Credit rating agency Icra, in its May 2026 rationale, retained flagship Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL) at BBB-, the last rung of investment-grade credit rating, with a negative outlook. It cited “a stretched liquidity position, weak coverage indicators”, adding that the company’s operating profit, dividends and other income “remain tightly matched with interest payments”. Free cash stood at about ₹435 crore in March.
The company had seen better days. In 2008, amid a global credit crisis, Icra had rated Shapoorji Pallonji LAA+, its second-highest credit safety tier. In 2013, Care Ratings had it at AA+. Icra reaffirmed its AA+ rating—it dropped the 'L' prefix in its modernized rating scale—in 2017.
Then came the slide: AA in November 2018, A+ in 2019, and BBB- in November 2023. Icra attributed the 2018 cut to slower-than-expected asset monetisation and a highly leveraged capital structure. It added that while SPCPL had invested in and provided financial support to group companies, the long gestation of projects, particularly in real estate, had contributed to high debt.
The one clean SP group asset is Afcons, with an order book above ₹34,000 crore. Even there, Crisil, which rates the infrastructure builder at AA- with a negative outlook, said in its August 2026 note that the SP group’s “large debt in its key promoter holding companies” is “non-recourse to the cash flow of Afcons”.
The SP group, Tata Sons, and Tata Trusts did not respond to emailed queries.
The reluctant heir
Shapoor was never meant to be the one helming the SP group.
In June 2012, 83-year-old Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, Shapoor and Cyrus’ father, retired as the chairman of SP group after leading it for nearly four decades. Cyrus, who had been leading Shapoorji Pallonji as its managing director for nearly two decades, was widely expected to take over.
But he was to leave for Bombay House, the Tata group’s headquarters, later that year to take over from Ratan Tata as Tata Sons’ chairman. He cut himself off from the Mistry family firm to keep his Tata Sons chair clean.
Shapoor, the elder brother by about four years, took over the $2.5 billion SP group at 48. Profiles from that year found a private man who loved horse racing, cricket and Formula 1. He was a regular at Mahalaxmi Race Course, a premier horse racing track in Mumbai, and kept a stud farm near Pune. Pallonji promised to mentor him.
SPCPL had just concluded its one-time restructuring ahead of deadline, thanks to asset sales, allowing Shapoor some breathing space to make new commitments. He went big on real estate, including slum redevelopment in Mumbai.
But matters took a turn when Cyrus was ousted from Tata Sons in October 2016. In the years that followed, banks kept their distance from the SP group as a result of the fallout between Ratan Tata and Cyrus. “Everyone was taking sides those days,” says a former finance executive of the SP group, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Even overdrafts became difficult during the rift between RNT and Cyrus.”
Cyrus did not return to run the family business; he felt it was his brother’s to run. In October 2018 he launched Mistry Ventures to back startups. But as the SP group’s debt mounted, Shapoor asked him to at least oversee the funding side, according to a Tata insider who was close to Cyrus, who also declined to be identified.
Cyrus delivered. The group’s external debt fell from about ₹33,407 crore in March 2019 to ₹23,475 crore in 2021-22 as the brothers sold Eureka Forbes to Advent International and Sterling & Wilson Solar to Reliance Industries Ltd.
But in 2022, the family lost Pallonji in June and Cyrus, 54, in a road crash in September. Shapoor was left alone at the head of the table.
“Around 2022, the group had again begun to evaluate slum redevelopment projects but subsequently nothing came out of it and then there was a lull,” says Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating and Research.
What followed were deleveraging moves by selling off two profitable businesses: PNP Port to JSW Infrastructure in 2023 at an enterprise value of about ₹700 crore, and Gopalpur Port to Adani Ports in 2024 at an enterprise value of ₹3,080 crore.
Everything saleable has been sold. What remains are Afcons, land parcels in Mumbai, and 18.37% of Tata Sons.
Decades of silence
Why did the Mistrys wait so long to try to monetise their stake in Tata Sons? The answer lies in how they came to own the shares, and in how unwelcome that was.
Family lore, repeated for decades, begins with a loan. In the 1920s, the financier F.E. Dinshaw rescued Tata Steel and Tata Hydro. His loan was said to have turned into 12.5% of Tata Sons, which Shapoor’s grandfather, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, later bought from Dinshaw’s heirs.
In Beyond the Last Blue Mountain, the authorised biography of J.R.D. Tata, author R.M. Lala says Dinshaw was instrumental in bringing “substantial resources to the rescue of Tatas at a difficult time”, but “where he brought in finance, he did not hesitate to extract his price from Tatas”.
Peter Casey's 2021 book, The Story of Tata, says the Dinshaws never held Tata Sons equity. The door opened instead in 1926, when J.R.D. Tata’s father, R.D. Tata, died in debt.
Lala records the aftermath. “All that remained intact were the shares of Tata Sons—a third of the total.” J.R.D. Tata, then 22, “decided the family income would be divided equally—1/5th each, including the shares”.
The five recipients: J.R.D. Tata and his siblings Sylla, Rodabeh, Darab and Jimmy Tata.
That act of fairness scattered the Tata family’s own stake. Casey traces how the Mistrys picked it up: 5.9% from J.R.D. Tata’s sister Rodabeh in 1967, 4.81% from the Ratan Tata Trust in 1969, “much to JRD’s annoyance”, and 6.68% from his estranged brother Darab in 1974. A 1996 rights issue took the holding to about 18.4%. The outlay was about ₹69 crore.
Lala’s version says nothing of Pallonji Mistry buying the Dinshaw stakes.
J.R.D. Tata never warmed to the arrangement. Business historian Gita Piramal’s research suggests he wanted to buy the Mistrys out but failed. Pallonji Mistry, although he sat on the board of Tata Sons, made himself nearly invisible, earning the moniker ‘Phantom of Bombay House’.
Lala’s only mention of him is at J.R.D. Tata’s farewell in March 1991 after leading Tata Sons for 52 years, when Ratan Tata was proposed as his successor: “Pallonji Mistry, a non-Tata Director, seconded the proposal,” Lala says in his book.
There is no version of these accounts from the Tatas.
“Pallon never interfered, never challenged, and never sought any power,” a Tata Trust insider once said when asked about Pallonji Mistry’s relationship with Ratan Tata.
Pallonji Mistry was a fellow Parsi, content with dividends, and deferential to the Tata name. In 2003, he took Irish citizenship; his daughter Aloo married Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half brother.
An outcast
Cyrus replaced his father on the board of Tata Sons in 2006 and became chairman in December 2012. For the sake of governance, Cyrus pared the business Tata companies gave the Mistry family firm.
His sacking on 24 October 2016 left him “shocked beyond words”. To “‘replace’ your Chairman without so much as a word of explanation,” he wrote to the board, “must be unique in the annals of corporate history”. Tata Trust nominees on the board, he said, had become “mere postmen”.
The fallout split Parsi Mumbai. Nusli Wadia, Wadia group’s chairman and a friend and corporate ally of Ratan Tata at the time, sided with Cyrus. He was removed from the boards of Tata companies.
The Tatas also stopped doing business with the SP group. In 2017, Tata Sons converted itself from a public limited firm into a private limited company, tightening its Articles of Association over who could hold, sell or pledge its shares.
When the Mistrys tried to raise money against their Tata Sons stake in 2020, the company went to the Supreme Court. The Mistry family told the court that separation from the Tatas was inevitable. “The SP-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship,” it said.
The court sided with the Tatas on Cyrus in March 2021. It did not, however, leave a permanent bar on pledging the shares. “I sleep with a clear conscience,” Cyrus said in a statement following the Supreme Court’s verdict. “Life is not always fair, but we are still the lucky ones.”
In March 2024, Ratan Tata left guidance that Tata Sons stay unlisted, and the Trusts reaffirmed it in July 2025 through a resolution. When Ratan died in October 2024 and Noel took the Trusts’ chair, the Mistrys hoped the family might soften the line on staying unlisted. It did not.
“Tata Trusts has not agreed to a public listing of Tata Sons and wants all permissible alternatives to be thoroughly explored and assessed,” Noel told the Tata Sons board at the 17 September meeting. Even after the RBI refused Tata Sons permission to exit the upper-layer NBFC framework, Noel argued the order did “not specify listing” as the only route.
On 28 September, Tata Trusts proposed merging two operating companies into Tata Sons to get around the RBI’s core investment company classification to remain unlisted.
Shapoor’s hand
Shapoor now holds four cards, and they are not equal.
Sell a slice after Tata Sons’ listing. This is the best of them. At a valuation of ₹12–12.5 trillion, 3% of Tata Sons would be worth ₹36,000 crore–37,500 crore. That would clear the Eqyizen paper and much more, and the family would retain some 15% of Tata Sons for any future monetisation. The residual stake would also give the SP group an imputed wealth of ₹1.84 trillion to ₹1.92 trillion, making the Mistrys one of the richest business families in the country.
Take the Trusts’ buyback offer. It is fast and certain, but it is priced at a tax-rule value and caps the upside. It would solve this year’s problem for the SP group by selling the next decade’s.
Swap into listed Tata shares. In July, the SP group was reported to be exploring trading about 7% of its Tata Sons stake for holdings in 16 listed Tata companies, from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to Titan Co. Ltd. Noel’s earlier proposal to split Tata Sons into several entities points the same way. Either route gives the Mistrys something they can sell, but could trigger a heavy capital-gains bill.
Sell the land. “The SP group has huge tracts of land in Mumbai—in Kurla and Ghatkopar—and if they monetise just those they will be able to pay at least half of their estimated debt,” says another former SP executive who declined to be named. “Perhaps Shapoor is still a realtor at heart and doesn’t want to let go of the Mumbai land, and wants to monetise an asset that is not giving the group any returns. It is perhaps his shrewdest move, timed right.”
For decades Tata Sons paid the Mistrys dividends and little else. Its cash from TCS went into TCS buybacks and new Tata ventures, decisions in which the SP group has had no voice since Cyrus left. The stake was vast on paper, but frozen in practice. Tata Sons’ listing would turn the SP group’s stake in it into currency without touching an acre of its land parcels in Mumbai.
The reckoning
If Tata Sons does not list, Shapoor will be back where he started. His group’s 18.95% debt would compound, and his family’s stake in Tata Sons would be valued at whatever a buyer allowed by the Articles will pay.
The gap is visible already. Forbes, which discounts the unlisted Tata Sons holding, in October 2025 listed Shapoor Mistry and family as India’s 16th richest with a net worth of $13.7 billion. Bloomberg, which marks up the unlisted holding, puts the family’s net worth at $32.1 billion. In 2023, its index had ranked Shapoor India’s third-richest person, behind only Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
If Tata Sons lists near ₹10 trillion, the argument ends. The Mistrys’ 18.37% stake in the company would be worth ₹2.20 trillion–2.30 trillion, roughly $22.96 billion–23.92 billion, marked to market every trading day.
That would place a family that built some of Mumbai’s tallest towers and lost two patriarchs in a single year among the three richest in the country.
J.R.D. Tata, by most accounts, kept the Mistrys at arm’s length, perhaps fearing they would one day stake a claim on the house his family built. The claim has come, but not the way he had feared.
The Mistrys do not want to run Tata Sons. They want the market to put a price on it. Three generations after Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry began buying into Bombay House, the Phantom’s son has found his voice, and he is using it to ask for a ticker.
- 18.37% | The Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons, making the SP group the holding company’s largest minority shareholder.
- ₹25,000 crore | What the SP group offered for roughly 3 percentage points of its Tata Sons stake, implying a valuation of about ₹8.3 trillion for Tata Sons.
- ₹60,000 crore | Industry estimate of the SP group’s total debt, underscoring the financial pressure behind its push to unlock value from its Tata Sons stake.