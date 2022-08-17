SPAC activity in July reached the lowest levels in five years

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money from investors with the sole purpose of merging with a private company to take it public. After a deal is announced and approved by regulators, the company replaces the SPAC in the stock market. Because SPAC investors don’t know what kind of deal the blank-check company will do, the creators typically have about two years to find a deal or they must return the money to investors and forfeit the millions they spent to set up the SPAC. Investors also get the option to withdraw their money before the deal goes through.