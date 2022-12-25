SPAC boom ends in frenzy of liquidation

There are still nearly 400 SPACs together holding about $100 billion that have yet to find deals, according to SPAC Research. If roughly 200 of the SPACs liquidated, the losses for creators would be well above $2 billion, said New York University Law School professor Michael Ohlrogge, who studies SPACs. SPAC creators have lost about $9 million on average through liquidations this year, money they paid to banks and law firms to set up the shell companies.