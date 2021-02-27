SPAC frenzy emboldens Silicon Valley startups to forgo venture funding

SPAC frenzy emboldens Silicon Valley startups to forgo venture funding6 min read . 11:55 AM IST
- Helicopter-taxi hopeful Archer is among those joining the public markets with billion-dollar valuations—years before any revenue
California aerospace startup Archer Aviation Inc. has a multibillion-dollar vision of flying people around town in autonomous electric helicopters. It doesn’t have revenue or a vehicle ready for liftoff, but that hasn’t slowed the three-year-old company.
Instead of toiling away in obscurity with a shoestring budget, the traditional way for startups to spend their formative years, Archer became part of the SPAC frenzy gripping Wall Street. This month it announced an agreement to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company, raising $1.1 billion—and gaining a valuation of $2.7 billion.
