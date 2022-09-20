‘SPAC King’ Chamath Palihapitiya closing two SPACs after failing to find deals
- Venture capitalist says it is a ‘precarious moment’ in markets after looking at more than 100 companies to take public with two SPACs and not finding a deal
One of the biggest promoters of SPACs is shutting down two deal-making efforts that together hold more than $1.6 billion after the market collapsed, wiping out tens of billions in startup market value and punishing individual investors.
Chamath Palihapitiya will wind down and return cash from the two special-purpose acquisition companies to shareholders after failing to find companies to take public. Giving up is an admission by the brash venture capitalist dubbed the “SPAC king" that the market that helped make him a mainstay on business television has effectively shut down.
Share prices for companies he took public in earlier deals like space-tourism venture Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and personal-finance app SoFi Technologies Inc., are down more than 60%, causing big losses for his followers. With that track record, it wasn’t clear investors would support his deals, making his SPACs less attractive to startups they might try to acquire. SPAC investors have been pulling money out of nearly all deals lately, making it difficult to complete mergers.
Mr. Palihapitiya joins other notable SPAC creators like hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and baseball executive Billy Beane in shutting down blank-check companies during this year’s market turmoil. Rising interest rates and high inflation have slowed new public listings through SPACs and initial public offerings to a fraction of 2021’s record pace.
Mr. Palihapitiya and other executives that set up the SPACs, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI, will forfeit the several million dollars apiece they paid to create each blank-check company nearly two years ago.
The founder and CEO of Social Capital Holdings Inc. said in an interview that the company has made about $750 million in SPACs, roughly doubling its money. The gains come from the six deals it completed such as SoFi. SPAC creators are protected from big losses through lucrative incentives. Social Capital creates its SPACs by partnering with other investment firms.
The two SPACs that are winding down had previously hinted in regulatory filings that they might try to seek additional time to find deals before saying Tuesday that they won’t pursue extensions. They had until early October to find mergers, the typical two-year time frame that is common for SPACs.
Mr. Palihapitiya said the creators considered more than 100 companies to take public, but weren’t able to complete attractive mergers. The blank-check firms hold $460 million and $1.15 billion, respectively, making them two of the larger SPACs in the market and showing how the boom has reversed for many investors.
“It is a very, very precarious moment in the public capital markets," the former Facebook executive said.
Two of his remaining SPACs that haven’t done deals and are focused on biotech companies, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV, will continue looking for mergers, he said. Those SPACs don’t face deadlines until next summer. Each one holds $250 million.
Early last year, when SPACs surged alongside speculative stocks such as GameStop Corp., Mr. Palihapitiya was known for promoting his SPAC mergers like SoFi on social media and touting the deals on television. Many retail investors immediately bought the shares even though many analysts cautioned the startups going public were overvalued.
The former Golden State Warriors part-owner said he never tried to make it seem like investing was easy or that investors should blindly buy the companies he backed without doing their own analysis. Social Capital, whose investments are supposed to also provide a benefit to society, also rode the wave of investor enthusiasm for companies that prioritize environmental and social issues.
Mr. Palihapitiya sold shares in Virgin Galactic and SoFi when the stocks were much higher, including a sale of some SoFi shares last November, when he raised concerns about inflation and the market environment.
The other companies his tech-focused SPACs took public are online real-estate brokerage Opendoor Technologies Inc. and insurance-technology firm Clover Health Investments Corp. Two biotech companies his SPACs took public are Akili Inc. and ProKidney Corp.
Shares of all of the companies the SPACs took public except ProKidney are down about 40% or more from the blank-check company’s initial listing price. Mr. Palihapitiya said the businesses are performing well and he is still happy with the deals, though he and many others underestimated how unprecedented government stimulus was juicing markets and would stoke inflation coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also called a blank-check company, a SPAC is a shell firm that raises money and trades publicly with the sole intent of finding a private company to take public. After regulators approve the deal, the company going public replaces the SPAC in the stock market.
Mr. Palihapitiya and other investors have helped make such mergers popular in the past few years, but souring investor sentiment has made them nearly impossible to complete lately.
Social Capital has still been active in private markets, making big bets on startups like solar-technology startup Palmetto, which raised $375 million in February.
Many startups such as ticketing company SeatGeek that had previously announced or considered plans to go public have postponed them and also raised money privately.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text