SPAC led by former L’Oréal executives to form $1.2 billion beauty company

Waldencast’s transaction to buy Milk Makeup and Obagi will be funded by $345 million in cash from the SPAC’s IPO, so long as investors don’t redeem their SPAC shares. There is additional money coming in the form of two forward-purchase agreements, $160 million of which is the sponsor’s capital as well as a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. An additional $475 million in Waldencast’s postdeal valuation comes from equity from the two merging companies.