SPAC selloff bruises individual investors

The Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived Exchange-Traded Fund, which tracks companies that have gone public through SPACs along with SPACs that have yet to do any deals, has fallen about 30% in the past three months and recently hit a six-month low. Popular firms tied to the sector such as electric-car-battery company QuantumScape Corp. and space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. are down 50% or more during that span. SPACs listing splashy firms such as electric-car startup Lucid Motors and personal-finance company Social Finance are also taking a beating.

