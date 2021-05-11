Space mania and SPAC-mania go hand in hand

On Monday, space-tourism venture Virgin Galactic reported first-quarter earnings six days after it originally intended, following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s statement that some special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have improperly accounted for warrants. Redoing the numbers resulted in an extra $49 million expense, which made Virgin’s losses look steeper.

