Space mania and SPAC-mania go hand in hand
- Regulatory scrutiny threatens to cool the SPAC market. By its very nature, the new space economy depends on this speculative financial ecosystem.
For better or worse, space mania is now synonymous with SPAC-mania.
On Monday, space-tourism venture Virgin Galactic reported first-quarter earnings six days after it originally intended, following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s statement that some special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have improperly accounted for warrants. Redoing the numbers resulted in an extra $49 million expense, which made Virgin’s losses look steeper.
