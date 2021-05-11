Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Space mania and SPAC-mania go hand in hand

Space mania and SPAC-mania go hand in hand

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
3 min read . 05:38 PM IST JON SINDREU, The Wall Street Journal

  • Regulatory scrutiny threatens to cool the SPAC market. By its very nature, the new space economy depends on this speculative financial ecosystem.

For better or worse, space mania is now synonymous with SPAC-mania.

On Monday, space-tourism venture Virgin Galactic reported first-quarter earnings six days after it originally intended, following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s statement that some special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have improperly accounted for warrants. Redoing the numbers resulted in an extra $49 million expense, which made Virgin’s losses look steeper.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!