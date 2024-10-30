Companies
Space World group to raise funds for new fibre ventures
Summary
Space World group is evaluating various routes to raise funds to channel into new ventures Constl and Ranext that will offer fibre connectivity between data centres and in-building plug-and-play fibre network for internet services providers.
