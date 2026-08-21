"India has already waited far too long": Elon Musk renews support for Starlink launch

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, on Friday promoted Starlink’s satellite internet as a potential solution for bringing connectivity to underserved regions of India, especially rural areas.
His remarks were in response to a post by an X account, DogeDesigner, which also pushed for Starlink Services in India to connect remote villages. Resharing the DogeDesigner's post, Musk wrote, "Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas."
DogeDesigner wrote, "11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026," and added, "India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India."
The SpaceX founder's remarks also came at a time when reports suggested that Starlink has made a fresh application to offer satellite communication services in India, news agency PTI reported.
India’s space regulator had previously turned down Starlink’s application for its Gen 2 satellite network, citing concerns that certain features and the radio frequencies proposed by the company did not comply with Indian regulations.
The second-generation system also supports direct-to-device connectivity.
Earlier in June, Bloomberg reported that India had frozen approvals for Musk's space-based internet service Starlink to begin commercial operations, citing concerns over the use of its satellite terminals in the US-Iran war.
The final clearances that Starlink needed to launch were being held by security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the report added, citing sources. Further, reports suggest that Starlink terminals were being used during the Middle East conflict despite the service lacking a licence in Iran, raising concerns in New Delhi over the country's ability to regulate a US-based operator during times of geopolitical crises.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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