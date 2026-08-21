"India has already waited far too long": Elon Musk renews support for Starlink launch

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, on Friday promoted Starlink’s satellite internet as a potential solution for bringing connectivity to underserved regions of India, especially rural areas.
His remarks were in response to a post by an X account, DogeDesigner, which also pushed for Starlink Services in India to connect remote villages. Resharing the DogeDesigner's post, Musk wrote, "Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas."
DogeDesigner wrote, "11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026," and added, "India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India."
The SpaceX founder's remarks also came at a time when reports suggested that Starlink has made a fresh application to offer satellite communication services in India, news agency PTI reported.
India’s space regulator had previously turned down Starlink’s application for its Gen 2 satellite network, citing concerns that certain features and the radio frequencies proposed by the company did not comply with Indian regulations.
The second-generation system also supports direct-to-device connectivity.
Earlier in June, Bloomberg reported that India had frozen approvals for Musk's space-based internet service Starlink to begin commercial operations, citing concerns over the use of its satellite terminals in the US-Iran war.
The final clearances that Starlink needed to launch were being held by security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the report added, citing sources. Further, reports suggest that Starlink terminals were being used during the Middle East conflict despite the service lacking a licence in Iran, raising concerns in New Delhi over the country's ability to regulate a US-based operator during times of geopolitical crises.