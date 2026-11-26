Elon Musk's SpaceX has received authorisation from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules as part of a plan to build data centres in space.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, in a statement on Wednesday, said the decision "opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America's leadership and growth". He added that the United States was already leading the world into the era of super intelligence and was moving "decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people".

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"The Starmind & competitor constellations will use solar power to extend America's lead in Super Intelligence," Carr wrote in a post on X.

Responding to Carr's post, Musk said, "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world."

FCC receives petitions seeking to block the project According to a CNBC report citing the FCC's authorisation filing, SpaceX's application attracted a substantial number of public comments, including petitions seeking to block the project from Kuiper Systems LLC (Amazon Leo), Viasat Inc. and the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

In a petition filed in March 2026, Amazon described SpaceX's Starmind project as a "lofty ambition rather than a real plan".

Amazon is itself developing a competitor to SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service. The e-commerce giant reportedly argued that it would take SpaceX centuries to build the proposed constellation, adding that the company had not provided sufficient details on how it planned to deliver on its ambitious targets.

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Carr, however, rebuked Amazon's objections, reportedly pointing out that the company was itself falling short of its satellite deployment milestones.

SpaceX not the only company eyeing data centres in space SpaceX is not the only company looking to establish data centres in Earth's orbit.

Google announced Project Suncatcher last year and launched its first chips into space aboard a SpaceX rocket and a Planet Labs satellite in October, CNBC reported.

In March 2026, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin also petitioned the FCC for permission to launch 51,600 satellites as part of a low Earth orbit constellation called Project Sunrise.

While the FCC's statement did not specifically mention these companies, it said the agency was reviewing additional proposals to establish orbital data centres.

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"The FCC is continuing to review additional orbital data centre proposals and intends to issue decisions on each expeditiously according to the agency's regular procedures," it said.

Concerns over environmental impact and night-sky pollution The FCC's approval has drawn both support and criticism. Proponents of orbital data centres argue that harnessing solar energy in space could ease pressure on power grids and reduce the need for sprawling computing facilities on Earth, according to a report by the Associated Press.

However, critics have raised concerns about atmospheric pollution caused by rocket launches and satellite reentries, as well as the risk of collisions in orbit that could affect other essential satellites.

The American Astronomical Society expressed disappointment over the FCC's decision in a statement on Wednesday, saying it was "disheartened and dismayed".

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"The proposed constellation involves larger (and therefore brighter) and more numerous objects," the AAS said, adding that "these satellites would therefore be visible as extremely bright objects for longer periods in the night sky".

Astrophysicist and author Adam Becker echoed these concerns while speaking to the Associated Press.

"It also is pollution of the night sky to the naked eye," he said.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.