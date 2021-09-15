SpaceX, Jared Isaacman face test during private flight to orbit

I think availability of capital is number one. We’re fortunate now [because] this is a low-interest-rate environment where investments can be made in space exploration because you’re going to need those investments to drive down costs. SpaceX’s goal to make life multiplanetary and get us to Mars and be able to stay there makes the Manhattan Project look small in comparison…We need to be able to continue to make investments in this and the things here on Earth in order to justify those investments. And that’s not easy. It’s not easy for even one of the richest people in the world like Elon, but I know he’s committed.