SpaceX launch: After Starship’s spectacular midair catch, Musk’s firm to launch Falcon 9 on Thursday

SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by Elon Musk, is set for its next rocket launch. The USSF-317 mission, a classified launch for the United States Space Force carried out by SpaceX, will blast off from the Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on Thursday, 19 November, between 8:30 pm and 12:30 am Indian time.

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USSF-317 mission The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket with booster B1100, on its 11th flight, will carry a classified Low Earth Orbit (LEO) payload. On its return, it is expected to land on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX double catch The launch comes days after SpaceX stunned the world by attempting its first-ever double catch - catching both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage with the launch tower's mechanical "chopsticks" during Starship Flight 15.

While the booster was diverted to the Gulf of Mexico and executed a splashdown after an automated abort was triggered due to low fuel, SpaceX made history after the Starship, which returned after deploying 26 Starlink satellites, was successfully captured by the tower's mechanical arms.

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This was the 15th test of Starship and the first to attempt a full recovery of both parts of the rocket. The historic achievement on Saturday, 14 November, is a significant step forward for SpaceX, which aims to build fully reusable rockets.

Starship 16 The next launch of Starship is expected on 10 December or early 2027. Starship Flight 16 is scheduled to be the first Starship launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to Space.com, following Flight 15's historic first-ever tower catch of a Starship upper stage, Flight 16 aims to complete a full double catch of both stages.

According to the Associated Press, SpaceX plans to start launching Starships from Florida within a few months and from Louisiana in a few years.

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Scaled-up infrastructure, combined with full rocket reusability, is "how you go from zero launches to 10 to 100 to 1,000 to 10,000 to 100,000," SpaceX's Kiko Dontchev, vice president of launch, said at a NASA tech summit last week at Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

SpaceX's smaller Falcon rockets will continue to fly from Cape Canaveral, carrying astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA and from California, carrying Starlink satellites. Satellites will also keep hitching Falcon rides for now. Musk wants Starships to eventually replace Falcons.

(With agency inputs)

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