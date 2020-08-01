SpaceX nears final test with its first return of NASA astronauts

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to undock the Dragon from the space station at 7:34 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday if weather forecasts back on Earth cooperate, NASA said. They will begin an engine burn to break out of orbit Sunday afternoon, with their landing in the ocean planned less than an hour later at 2:42 p.m. The vehicle will see temperatures of around 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,927 degrees Celsius) during the re-entry.