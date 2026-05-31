SpaceX, OpenAI fundraising sparks investor hunt for Asia’s next AI winners beyond chipmaking giants

A fresh wave of fundraising and potential public listings by artificial intelligence giants such as OpenAI, SpaceX and Anthropic is prompting investors to look for the next generation of AI winners across Asia, as expectations grow that billions of dollars in fresh capital could fuel another surge in technology spending.

Bloomberg reported that investors are increasingly positioning themselves for a new phase of the AI boom, focusing on companies that supply critical infrastructure and components needed to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. The expected inflow of capital into leading AI firms is seen as a catalyst for additional spending on data centres, computing equipment and networking technologies.

The shift comes after a strong rally among major semiconductor companies that benefited from the first wave of AI investment. According to Bloomberg, firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have already seen significant gains as demand for advanced chips and memory products surged.

However, investors are now looking beyond traditional semiconductor names in search of fresh opportunities. Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments Hong Kong, told Bloomberg that the prospect of AI-related initial public offerings could drive further capital expenditure while making component manufacturers increasingly attractive compared with some chipmakers whose valuations have risen sharply.

Investors broaden AI supply-chain bets Bloomberg reported that the potential listings of OpenAI, SpaceX and Anthropic could help unlock roughly $70 billion in additional AI-related spending, adding to the more than $750 billion already committed by major technology companies globally. The estimate was cited by Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG International.

As a result, investors are widening their focus across the AI supply chain. Bloomberg highlighted companies such as Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Japan-based Ibiden Co. among firms benefiting from growing demand for AI infrastructure. Market participants are also evaluating opportunities in advanced packaging, server manufacturing, optical connectivity, testing services and power-management systems.

Sam Konrad, a portfolio manager at Jupiter Asset Management, told Bloomberg that companies including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Quanta Computer Inc. and MediaTek Inc. could continue to benefit from what may become a multi-year cycle of AI-related capital expenditure.

Energy has emerged as another major investment theme linked to artificial intelligence. Bloomberg noted that the rapid growth of data centres is expected to significantly increase electricity consumption, creating opportunities for power producers, renewable energy companies and firms involved in energy infrastructure.

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Companies such as HD Hyundai Energy Solutions Co. and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. have already attracted investor interest on expectations that AI-driven energy demand will continue to rise. Bloomberg also noted that India's Adani Group is expanding its ambitions in green-powered data centres as the country seeks to capitalise on growing AI infrastructure requirements.