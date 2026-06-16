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SpaceX overtakes Amazon in market cap as stock rises 8% on third day of trading

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Published16 Jun 2026, 07:17 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX leadership members and guests celebrate on a balcony at the Nasdaq MarketSite on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO), in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX leadership members and guests celebrate on a balcony at the Nasdaq MarketSite on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO), in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
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SpaceX surpassed Amazon in total market value on Tuesday (16 June) as its newly listed shares continued their extraordinary post-IPO climb, cementing the Elon Musk-led company's position among the most valuable corporations in the world just days after its stock market debut.

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The milestone came as SpaceX also announced a $60 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence coding tool Cursor, adding further fuel to an already remarkable opening week on public markets.

SpaceX Market Cap Overtakes Amazon After Stock Rises 8% on Tuesday

SpaceX shares rose approximately 8% on Tuesday, bringing the company's market capitalisation to roughly $2.74 trillion in early morning trading. Amazon, by comparison, was valued at approximately $2.65 trillion at the same point, placing SpaceX ahead of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant by a margin of nearly $90 billion.

The gain on Tuesday follows a 20% jump in SpaceX shares on the first full day of trading after what was described as a blockbuster market debut on Friday. The company's record-breaking initial public offering set the stage for one of the most closely watched post-IPO trading periods in recent memory.

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AmazonSpaceXIPOElon Musk
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