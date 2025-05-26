SpaceX pushes to get Starship rocket ready for Mars by next year
Micah Maidenberg , Becky Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 26 May 2025, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryElon Musk’s space company plans to test the huge experimental vehicle on Tuesday, in its first flight after two explosions this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SpaceX is shifting personnel and resources to its powerful new rocket, hoping to have the vehicle ready for a Mars mission next year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story