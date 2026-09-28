SpaceX Starship Flight 14: Why today’s launch matters for SpaceX, Starlink and Elon Musk’s Moon ambitions

A Starship on Monday could change the game altogether for Elon Musk's SpaceX as it attempts to launch the rocket to orbit for the first time.

If successful, this launch will allow the company to deploy the first batch of a new generation of internet satellites by Starlink.

The Starship will be launched at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday (4:45 pm IST) during a 75-minute launch window.

It will deploy a total of 23 Starlink V3 satellites.

What is special about this new test? With this new test, the company wishes to usher in an "exciting new phase" which will include the testing of refuelling the rocket in orbit.

The spacecraft will first be launched on a suborbital trajectory, and if all systems perform as per expectations, it will perform a second burn in order to reach the orbit.

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The second burn will require more force and more complex calculations since the rocket has to perform differently when it is operating in different levels of gravity, news agency AFP cited an expert as saying.

SpaceX is aiming to reach a circular orbit at 275 km above the Earth, which requires a speed of around 28,000 km/hour.

If it manages to achieve this, it will then try to deploy satellites which have been designed to expand SpaceX's internet constellation and its orbital data centres which Elon Musk hopes will power AI models.

If successful, the test flight on Monday could be a defining step forward for the Starship - it may soon leave the status of test flights and enter full operation mode.

Starship also has a contract with NASA for billions of dollars to carry astronauts from the US space agency to the moon, which comes amid the US entering into a space race with China.

"Starship is preparing to move into an exciting new phase: orbital flight. Starting with Flight 14, Starship will begin flying orbital missions that will enable it to begin delivering Starlink V3 satellites and other payloads to space, and conduct new flight tests like the first orbital propellant transfer," SpaceX said in a blogpost.

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"The outcome (of the launch) will be a spacecraft that will ultimately deploy hundreds of thousands of satellites, return humans to the Moon to build a permanent presence, and eventually send megatons of cargo and millions of people to space to make life multiplanetary," the company also said.

SpaceX has three other launches lined up this week, in one of which it will be taking a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station.