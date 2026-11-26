SpaceX said Wednesday it will donate one share of the company’s class A stock to every active Trump Account, and CEO Elon Musk would personally match the gift.

"As part of his pledge to donate one SpaceX share to every kid in America, SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by SpaceX," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Besides, SpaceX’s President and COO Gwynne Shotwell has separately announced a personal gift of over 2 million SpaceX shares, the company said.

Why is SpaceX donating a share each to every active Trump account? The company said it is committing one SpaceX share to millions of American children to give the next generation a stake in building a more exciting future.

"SpaceX is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make life multiplanetary," SpaceX said in a statement. "We believe ownership of the company creating these systems should extend to the next generation of Americans for their long-term benefit," it added.

SpaceX joins a growing number of companies that have decided to invest in Trump Accounts. Dell, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and BlackRock have also pledged contributions to the accounts.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Tom Brown, a co-founder and chief compute officer of Anthropic PBC, also plans to announce a donation to Trump accounts.

What to know about Trump Accounts and automatic enrollment Rolled out earlier this year, the Trump Accounts program allows parents to claim special investment accounts for children who are 18 years old or younger. Some babies are also eligible to receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the government.

Now, because of automatic enrollment highlighted earlier by President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department said every eligible child with a valid Social Security number has a Trump Account. But parents and legal guardians would still need to formally activate the accounts if they haven't already.

How Trump Accounts works The accounts are a savings tool that invests money in the stock market on a child’s behalf. The child can’t access the money until they turn 18 and can use it only for specific purposes, such as paying tuition, starting a business or making a down payment on a home.

Families can activate an account through the program’s trumpaccounts.gov website or its mobile phone app.

The government will make a $1,000 contribution for some babies after the account is claimed.

Who is eligible for Trump Account? Any parent — regardless of their immigration status — can open an account for a qualifying child, Reuters reported. According to the US government, a child qualifies for a Trump Account if they:

1. Have a valid Social Security number.

2. Will not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the account is established.

3. A child does not need to qualify for the $1,000 government contribution to have a Trump Account.

The federal government provides a one-time $1,000 contribution to eligible babies who:

1. Are US citizens.

2. Were born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 — covering Trump's current term.

3. Have valid Social Security numbers.

One must elect the $1,000 contribution for their child, even if Treasury automatically opened the account. To request the contribution, they must submit Form 4547 and select the option for the $1,000 pilot program contribution. They can submit Form 4547 through the Trump Accounts app, the Trump Accounts website or your IRS Individual Account.

Can older children have Trump Account? How much can parents contribute? Yes, parents of older children are also encouraged to open accounts. Even though they aren't eligible for the government's $1,000 contribution, some older children are eligible for seed money of $250 drawn from separate investments from wealthy donors.

Otherwise, family contributions will need to come out of pocket, Reuters reported. Parents can contribute up to $2,500 annually in pretax income, much like retirement accounts. Employers, relatives, friends, local governments and philanthropic groups can also pitch in.

Yearly contributions are capped at $5,000, although contributions from governments and charities don’t count toward that total.

Private banks and brokerages will manage the money. When the accounts were originally conceived, investments were restricted to broader index funds. But with updated rules from the Treasury Department late last month, eligible wealthy investors can now also donate stock from individual companies.

Automatic enrollment An authorised individual can claim the account through the Trump Accounts app. If an account was opened automatically, they must claim it before they can manage it, the government says.

To claim your child’s account, download the Trump Accounts app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and follow the instructions to:

1. Verify your identity and your authority to manage your child's account.

2. Complete the steps to claim and activate the account.