SpaceX’s Falcon 9 cleared for return to flight by FAA after July 11 mid-flight failure

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 won approval from US air safety regulators to return to space following a mid-flight failure on July 11 that grounded the world’s most-frequently-launched rocket.

Bloomberg
Published26 Jul 2024, 06:54 AM IST
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 cleared for return to flight by FAA after July 11 mid-flight failure
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 cleared for return to flight by FAA after July 11 mid-flight failure(Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 won approval from US air safety regulators to return to space following a mid-flight failure on July 11 that grounded the world’s most-frequently-launched rocket.

“After a comprehensive review, the FAA determined no public safety issues were involved in the anomaly that occurred during the SpaceX launch on July 11,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Thursday. “This public safety determination means the Falcon 9 vehicle may return to flight operations while the overall investigation remains open, provided all other license requirements are met.”

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates July 26, 2024: Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for ’very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs’; check full weather forecast here

SpaceX said it is ready to return to flight as soon as Saturday, July 27.

The uncrewed rocket was carrying 20 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites when it malfunctioned, leaving them in the wrong orbit. It was the first major in-flight incident in more than 300 launches of the workhorse vehicle.

SpaceX engineers were able to determine the root cause of the issue mere hours after the botched flight, Bloomberg has reported.

During the first burn of Falcon 9’s second-stage engine, a liquid oxygen leak developed within the insulation around the upper-stage engine, SpaceX said in a statement Thursday. The cause of the leak was identified as a crack in a sense line for a pressure sensor attached to the vehicle’s oxygen system.

Also Read | How to get a personal loan with a part-time job?

The company, led by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, aims to launch as many as 148 flights this year with its Falcon rocket family. SpaceX rockets have already taken to the skies dozens of times this year, not including tests of its new Starship rocket.

Also Read | Q1 results Today: IndiGo, Cipla, KFin Tech and 66 others to post earnings today

At the end of July, SpaceX has plans to launch a crew of four private astronauts — including billionaire Jared Isaacman — on a mission to perform the first commercial spacewalk with SpaceX’s new spacesuits. The company also has its next crewed launch for NASA coming up in August, called Crew-9, which will send four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 06:54 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsSpaceX’s Falcon 9 cleared for return to flight by FAA after July 11 mid-flight failure

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.000.00
      Chennai
      70,534.000.00
      Delhi
      70,672.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue