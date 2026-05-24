SpaceX’s IPO is a bet gravity doesn’t apply to Elon Musk

The SpaceX IPO filing is full of so many red flags that it would have scuttled other launches.
But the laws of gravity don’t apply here, in part because of years of work by Elon Musk to build his business empire with the eager assistance of everyday investors. He’s tapped into a collective social-media psyche that runs on vibes and enthusiasm and hope for a better future that he has become so masterful at selling.
His sales pitch has gained credibility with the success of Tesla, where he is also CEO, and SpaceX, which has reinvented the space industry and became the top launcher of satellites in the world. Its Starlink business, which is a big driver of revenue, has extended internet connectivity globally and helped to extend Musk’s geopolitical clout while also helping make him the world’s richest man.