SpaceX’s lofty IPO has serious earthbound problems, from emissions to water

To get the data centers up and running fast, Musk trucked natural gas turbines to the site, creating his own makeshift power system that didn’t go through the traditional regulatory process for power plants. But communities nearby complained that the plants were spewing pollutants. The NAACP sued in April, saying the natural gas turbines exposed black neighborhoods to harmful chemicals and violated the Clean Air Act. It’s trying to get the turbines shut down. The suit is ongoing, and SpaceX says it “intends to defend itself vigorously in these actions.”