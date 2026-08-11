SpaceX’s Nvidia tie-up signals AI spending is moving beyond hyperscalers, expert says, ‘these sectors matter as…’

SpaceX’s earnings call last week took a bigger turn as Elon Musk unveiled a major Nvidia tie-up.

Musk said SpaceX will deploy Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL723 AI systems both in space and on the ground. SpaceX will also work with Nvidia to develop the Starmind AI1 satellite computing payload. “Each of the Starmind satellites will include Nvidia Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUS for data centre-class space compute”

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Noting that SpaceX will go exclusive with Nvidia, Musk noted that it would mark the next step in SpaceX's plans to put AI-centric data centres in orbit.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is SpaceX's partnership with Nvidia about? ⌵ SpaceX's partnership with Nvidia involves deploying Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL723 AI systems in space and developing the Starmind AI1 satellite computing payload, which will utilize Nvidia Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs. 2 Why is the AI spending in non-traditional sectors like aerospace and healthcare significant? ⌵ AI spending in sectors like aerospace and healthcare is significant as they are expected to become major consumers of AI applications, driven primarily by inference needs rather than directly purchasing GPUs. 3 How will Nvidia's $500 billion financing plan impact AI infrastructure? ⌵ Nvidia's $500 billion financing plan aims to help customers build AI infrastructure without relying solely on their own resources, creating long-term capital opportunities linked to usage and revenue from AI compute. 4 What does SpaceX's exclusive deal with Nvidia indicate about AI demand? ⌵ SpaceX's exclusive deal with Nvidia signals that AI demand is expanding beyond traditional hyperscalers, suggesting a shift towards AI-centric data solutions in varied sectors. 5 Should industries like manufacturing consider investing in AI applications? ⌵ Yes, industries like manufacturing should consider investing in AI applications as they will drive demand across various AI workloads, enhancing efficiency and operational capabilities without needing to buy hardware directly.

“Now, that's exactly the kind of signal Wall Street loves because it shows AI demand is expanding beyond the usual hyperscaler,” Sidharth Sogani is CEO of Blue Aster Capital (Bahrain) and CREBACO Global.

But, the investors need a reality check. “SpaceX isn't really a 'beyond Big Tech' customer in the way people are framing it. They already operate Colossus data centres and have been renting out spare GPU capacity to companies such as Anthropic and Google. It's more about the definition of a hyperscaler quietly expanding.”

Adding to this, Ankush Tiwari CEO and Founder of pi-labs, says, “I would read the word exclusive carefully. When a customer of this size commits entirely to one vendor, that is rarely a purely technical decision. There is almost always commercial architecture behind it, whether allocation priority, pricing, or co-design access, that is not visible in the announcement.”

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Could non-traditional sectors such as aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare and energy become the next leg of AI spending? “Yes, and I am really excited about that part,” says Sogani, adding, “Putting GPUs in orbit for real-time geospatial processing and flight analytics opens up an entirely new deployment environment.”

But, think of this market in layers, explains Tiwari.

The first layer is building capacity, which is the hyperscalers, and that phase is well underway. The second layer is building solutions, which is the model builders. But neither of those is where the volume ultimately sits.

Beyond capacity and models, the compute gets consumed by application builders. That is where the scale comes from. Aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare and energy will show up as the next leg of demand, but mostly not as direct GPU buyers. But they are unlikely to buy GPUs directly. Instead, they will use AI applications built for their needs.

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This will also change the nature of AI spending. Application demand will have a much larger user base and grow over time. Most of that demand will come from inference—using AI models to generate answers and perform tasks—rather than training models, which has driven much of the spending so far.

“These industries are still tiny compared to the roughly $300 billion in capex the four largest hyperscalers spent in 2025,” concludes Sogani, adding, “So these sectors matter because they extend the duration of AI demand, not because they meaningfully change its size today.”

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.