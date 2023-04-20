Home / Companies / News /  SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Shortly After Launching Uncrewed Test Flight
Back

SpaceX’s Starship exploded a few minutes after launching an initial, uncrewed test flight on Thursday morning, the inaugural flight of a vehicle that Elon Musk wants to use one day for pioneering deep-space missions.

Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout