SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Shortly After Launching Uncrewed Test Flight3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- Elon Musk’s rocket company launched the towering rocket on an uncrewed test flight at just after 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday
SpaceX’s Starship exploded a few minutes after launching an initial, uncrewed test flight on Thursday morning, the inaugural flight of a vehicle that Elon Musk wants to use one day for pioneering deep-space missions.
