SpaceX’s Starship Explodes Shortly After Launching Uncrewed Test Flight
- Elon Musk’s rocket company launched the towering rocket on an uncrewed test flight at just after 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday
SpaceX’s Starship exploded a few minutes after launching an initial, uncrewed test flight on Thursday morning, the inaugural flight of a vehicle that Elon Musk wants to use one day for pioneering deep-space missions.
SpaceX’s Starship exploded a few minutes after launching an initial, uncrewed test flight on Thursday morning, the inaugural flight of a vehicle that Elon Musk wants to use one day for pioneering deep-space missions.
The company launched the rocket at roughly 9:30 a.m. ET from a launch pad in south Texas, according to a SpaceX livestream. A trail of flames poured out of the engines installed on the booster used for the first stage of the flight.
The company launched the rocket at roughly 9:30 a.m. ET from a launch pad in south Texas, according to a SpaceX livestream. A trail of flames poured out of the engines installed on the booster used for the first stage of the flight.
The rocket began to spin in the air not long after liftoff. The spaceship that was stacked on top of the vehicle’s massive booster didn’t separate from it. Soon after that, the vehicle exploded.
Starship, when fully stacked up, stands almost 400 feet tall and has been designed to one day power enormous amounts of material or dozens of crew members into space with each launch. SpaceX has been working on the vehicle for years, investing in staff, production facilities and a new engine for it.
Executives have said they want to begin regularly launching the vehicle with SpaceX’s own Starlink satellites on board. Those flights would help SpaceX develop a version of the rocket for a future mission, which aims to take National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
First, the company is trying to pull off an initial flight test and hit several milestones. SpaceX’s best-case scenario for the operation, according to a time line the company has posted to its website, would yield a roughly 90-minute flight for the Starship spacecraft.
“There’s a million ways this rocket could fail," Mr. Musk, SpaceX’s founder and chief executive, said recently about the inaugural mission.
On Monday, SpaceX postponed the rocket launch, disappointing some spectators who had crowded viewing sites not far from the launchpad. A valve froze during fueling, prompting the company to scrub the attempt, SpaceX said Thursday on its livestream.
At a space-industry conference in Colorado, executives and government officials were keeping close tabs on SpaceX’s work with Starship. Some space industry leaders said they were analyzing how they could potentially use Starship for future missions.
Major Gen. Stephen Purdy, who oversees launch operations for a U.S. Space Force division, this week noted the massive amount of material Starship is designed to blast off and the company’s goal of regularly launching the vehicle. “Hopefully, they’ll make it," he said of Thursday’s attempt.
Starship consists of a booster, called Super Heavy, that would blast off a spacecraft, which is also called Starship, that is stacked on its top for the start of missions. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as SpaceX is called formally, has tested Super Heavy on the ground by firing its 33 engines but has never before tried to blast it off.
The company has conducted shorter flights with Starship spacecraft before and dealt with several previous fiery failures. About two years ago, it was able to successfully land a Starship spacecraft on a short flight. Former employees have said SpaceX encourages risk-taking to gain data and improve vehicles, as long as safety isn’t compromised.
SpaceX has set out several goals for Starship that are technically difficult. A major one is showing that the company can rapidly and fully reuse the Super Heavy boosters and Starship vehicles.
More immediately, Mr. Musk had said he hopes the engines on the Super Heavy booster won’t malfunction this week and end up destroying the launchpad.
“Loss of the launchpad is really the thing we’re concerned about," he said during a Twitter chat on Sunday.