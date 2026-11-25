SpaceX and Tesla, two of the most valuable companies in the world, have taken a major step towards consolidation. The two companies, owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, have assembled a committee to negotiate what is being described as the biggest merger in history.

Advertisement

Who is making the deal? Tesla and SpaceX have enlisted five directors and three investment banks to help move the deal forward, the Financial Times reported on 24 November. SpaceX will be represented by two directors, Roelof Botha and Randy Glein, while Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, and Jack Hartung have been tasked with ironing out the details for Tesla for the potential $3.2 trillion merger, according to the report.

Also Read | Meta AI chief warns superintelligence is coming; AI could soon surpass human

The report added that although all five directors have longstanding professional connections with Musk, the committees classified them as financially independent participants. Their responsibility includes evaluating the proposed transaction and representing the respective companies' interests during negotiations.

SpaceX has a market cap of roughly $1.7 trillion, while Tesla's clocks in at $1.5 trillion, making the combined entity worth $3.2 trillion and placing it among the world's five most valuable companies.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are advising SpaceX, while Evercore is developing the financial models for Tesla. Tesla and SpaceX are discussing an all-stock deal, the report said, adding that it could be announced as soon as December.

SpaceX-Tesla merger SpaceX is currently the 7th most valuable company, while Tesla is placed 9th on the list. In early 2026, Musk first proposed a merger between the two companies. In October, during SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call, Musk called a merger "a good idea" and confirmed that independent special committees had been formed at both companies to evaluate it. Musk also said he recused himself from negotiations due to conflict of interest. Last week, while speaking at the DealBook Summit, Musk said the two companies would "probably" be better off together.

Advertisement

Merger will get SpaceX into S&P 500 On Tuesday, JPMorgan said in a note that a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla could make the rocket company eligible for the S&P 500 and trigger passive buying of roughly 10% of its free-float shares.

S&P will adjust SpaceX’s float-adjusted market capitalisation as lock-up periods expire and shares become available for trading, JPMorgan said, potentially speeding the company’s entry into some S&P Dow Jones indexes.

SpaceX is currently not eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 because it would need 12 months of trading after its market debut and positive net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in its latest quarter and over the trailing 12 months.

The brokerage said S&P confirmed it will increase SpaceX's float-adjusted market capitalisation at intervals, bringing it closer to levels that could be reflected in the S&P 500.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.