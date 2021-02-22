SPACs face new test: A wave of Asia-focused deals

SPACs face new test: A wave of Asia-focused deals4 min read . 01:45 PM IST
- Tycoons in the region put money into U.S. blank-check companies as major local stock exchanges haven’t allowed such listings
Thousands of miles from Wall Street, the boom in blank-check companies is taking hold in a region where major stock exchanges don’t let firms raise money for unspecified uses.
In mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore, investment firms controlled by tycoons and money managers have collectively raised billions of dollars on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market over the past year via special-purpose acquisition vehicles, showing how far-reaching the SPAC boom has been.
