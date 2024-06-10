Spain's Criteria drops takeover plan for Naturgy with Abu Dhabi's TAQA
NATURGY-M
(Recasts with Criteria confirming end of joint takeover talks, IFM declining to comment)
(Recasts with Criteria confirming end of joint takeover talks, IFM declining to comment)
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.