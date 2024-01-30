Spain’s Mango to add more stores, categories in India
It will carve out its men’s and kids wear segments, and also open more flagship stores (currently it has three) in metros as well as non-metros.
NEW DELHI : Spanish fashion company Mango, which has increased its points of sale in India from 10 in 2018 to 110 now, plans to continue to expand at a similar pace over the coming years. It will carve out its men’s and kids wear segments, and also open more flagship stores (currently it has three) in metros as well as non-metros, according to Daniel Lopez, the company’s director for franchises and expansion.