Spandana Sphoorty rejects report on stake sale to YES Bank1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Financial denies reports that its biggest shareholder, Kedaara Capital, is in talks to sell its stake to YES Bank
Spandana Sphoorty Financial on Thursday rejected reports of its biggest shareholder Kedaara Capital having talks with YES Bank for selling off its stake. The Hyderabad-based company said its board and corporate promoter remain committed to delivering the business plan under Vision 2025, which was approved by the board of directors in July last year.
