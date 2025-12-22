Spanish carrier Telefonica to slash 5,500 jobs at $2.9 billion cost in bid to bring down operational expenses

Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica SA is set to cut 5,500 jobs at a cost of $2.9 billion as part of a sweeping cost-reduction plan, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The company, in a regulatory filing, reportedly said that it had signed an agreement with unions to implement exit plans for around 5,500 employees, which would would lead to annual savings of over $700 million.

Also Read | Over 55,000 job cuts in US are linked to arrival of artificial intelligence

Employees affected are expected to exit beginning early next year, with the company projecting a positive impact on cash generation from 2026 itself.

Advertisement

The move to cut jobs comes after the Telefonica chairman Marc Murtra last month outlined the carrier's plans to cut down on operating expenses after trimming its cash flow outlook for 2025 and halving its dividend.

Shares of Telefonica have declined 14% this year, and are currently trading at their lowest level since 2022, reported Bloomberg.

The last major Telefonica layoff took place in 2023, when the carrier cut 3,421 jobs in Spain, around 16% of its workforce.

In Spain, Telefonica currently employs around 25,000 people. The company's global workforce, meanwhile, is about 80,000 people.