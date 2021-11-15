Spanish lender BBVA offers to buy out rest of Garanti in bet on Turkey

A new central bank governor installed this year has cut interest rates, adding to inflationary pressures. Inflation rose to 19.89% in October, Turkey’s highest rate in 2½ years, according to the country’s statistics agency. The rate cuts and departing foreign capital have weighed on the lira, which has lost more than a quarter of its value since last year against the dollar and the euro. It recently weakened to 10 lira to the dollar, from less than 2 lira to the dollar a decade ago.