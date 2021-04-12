Spark Minda partners Israel based Ride Vision for Collision Avoidance technology

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spark Minda – one of the country’s largest automotive component manufacturer – announced partnership with Israel based, Ride Vision, to launch its range of Artificial Intelligence-enabled Collision Avoidance Technology solutions in the domestic two-wheeler market. With customers in the domestic market getting increasingly conscious of the safety related aspects of vehicles across categories such technologies are likely to gain traction in the coming years.

It further added that Spark Minda’s nation-wide reach and strong market share will make sure the product is successfully incorporated to the unique Indian market both as integrated into new motorbikes and in the aftermarket, to help fight the two-wheeler accident and fatality statistics.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Ride Vision to introduce technology that will make a difference to the life of two- wheeler riders and will help in achieving the objective of zero road fatality set by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways by 2030. Spark Minda is committed to offer advanced products, technologies and solutions for increasing human safety," said Ashok Minda, chairman and group chief exectuive, Minda Corporation.

He added that going forward the company will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in electronics, light weighting, active safety and electric mobility space organically and inorganically.

To reduce death from road accidents the union government has been asking vehicle manufacturers to make safer vehicles for their customers and has made it mandatory for vehicle makers to offer features like Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Airbags in vehicles starting from base variants.

"We are excited to partner with Spark Minda, a leading Indian tier-1 company. Motorbike riders in India will be safer on roads as through this partnership with Spark Minda, we will introduce the first localised Ride Vision's Collision Avoidance Product that fits the needs and budget of the Indian market," said Uri Lavi, chief executive and co-founder of Ride Vision.