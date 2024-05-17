Spate of visa rejections have led MakeMyTrip to offer ticket cancellations if visa is rejected
MakeMyTrip introduces 'visa guarantee' product for travellers to ensure full refund in case of visa rejection, addressing a common issue faced by Indian outbound travellers. Company reports strong revenue growth in Q4 FY24 driven by sustained travel demand in India.
About 10 months ago, a user took to social news website Reddit to complain about how online travel agency (OTA) MakeMyTrip had not refunded his money. He booked a honeymoon package to Greece with the OTA, paying ₹1.7 lakh initially last April, and later the full amount despite concerns about visa delays. After submitting the required documents, which were verified by the travel agency's visa team, he did not receive a visa in June. Although the airline and hotels agreed to partial refunds due to the refusal, the company stopped responding and ultimately refused to process his refund. Many users chimed in to discuss the same experiences they had as well and some got deterred by this experience and said they may not use the company to book their holiday plus visa package. This isn't the first time travellers have quarrelled with them and other travel agencies.