Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Speciality chemicals firm SRF Ltd launches 750 crore share sale
SRF is looking to sell the shares in the price range of Rs4,200-4,250 per share

Speciality chemicals firm SRF Ltd launches 750 crore share sale

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

The company informed stock exchanges that the floor price for the share sale has been set at Rs4168.73 per share

Mumbai: Speciality Chemicals maker SRF Ltd on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise as much as Rs750 crore from institutional investors.

Mumbai: Speciality Chemicals maker SRF Ltd on Monday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise as much as Rs750 crore from institutional investors.

The company informed stock exchanges that the floor price for the share sale has been set at Rs4168.73 per share, as per a Sebi prescribed formula.

The company informed stock exchanges that the floor price for the share sale has been set at Rs4168.73 per share, as per a Sebi prescribed formula.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Monday, SRF's shares closed trading at Rs4,368.85, up 2.37% on the NSE while the benchmark Sensex closed at 40,593.8 points, up 0.21%.

According to a person aware of the details of the company's fundraising exercise, SRF is looking to sell the shares in the price range of Rs4,200-4,250 per share.

Investment banks Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are advising the company on the share sale.

The company plans to use the proceeds of the share sale for funding suitable organic and inorganic growth; ongoing capital expenditure and pre-payment and/or repayment of outstanding borrowings.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.